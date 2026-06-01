Forward progress stopped on Castaic brush fire that temporarily stopped 5 Freeway traffic

Los Angeles County firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire that temporarily halted traffic on the 5 Freeway in Castaic on Monday afternoon.

The blaze was first reported at around 2:20 p.m. on northbound lanes near Lake Hughes Road, according to the California Highway Patrol incident log.

As firefighters began arriving at the scene, CHP officers blocked several lanes to allow crews to get in place. Firefighters said that the flames were burning uphill towards a neighborhood of homes through light brush.

They reported that forward progress was stopped at around 3:30 p.m. and that the fire had burned about four acres before the situation was contained.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged.