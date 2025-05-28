Science lab incident sends 2 South LA middle school students to the hospital

Two South Los Angeles middle school students were transported to the hospital from their classroom science laboratory on Wednesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, HazMat units were called to investigate the matter at George Washington Carver Middle School. A total of eight patients were examined in response to an unknown incident in a classroom science lab.

All patients are in fair condition, and no hazardous chemicals were found at the scene. The cause of the illnesses remains unclear, according to the LAFD.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews respond to a George Washington Carver Middle School science lab incident. KCAL News