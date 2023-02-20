Carson shooting: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized at SouthBay Pavilion Mall

One man was killed and another was hospitalized in a shooting in the area of the SouthBay Pavilion Mall in Carson early Monday.

Seven to 10 gunshots were reported just after midnight Monday morning.

L.A. County firefighters responded to the scene of a gunshot victim on the 20700 block of South Avalon Blvd. in Carson.

L.A. County sheriff's deputies on patrol were flagged down by a security guard in the area of the SouthBay Pavilion Mall, who said he found two males that had been shot.

A Honda Accord had crashed into a light pole. One male in the vehicle and another nearby had both been shot.

One victim was hospitalized in stable condition. The second victim was found in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting may have occurred across the street in a Denny's restaurant parking lot.

The victims were not immediately identified. No suspect information was available.

The scene remained closed as the investigation continued at 5 a.m. Monday.