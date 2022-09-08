Watch CBS News
Cars stranded in several inches of water after South LA water main break

A water main break caused major flooding in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

south-la-water-main-break.jpg
(credit: CBS)

Water rose up to the mid-wheel on several parked cars on 112th Street and South Main. At least one car driving through the area stalled out and had to be abandoned in the middle of the flooded street.

The break happened in an 8-inch main at about 3 a.m. Thursday. At least 56 customers, mostly residential single-family homes, have been impacted by the break, according to the LADWP.

The LADWP is on the scene trying to cut off the water flow and make repairs. Firefighters were also called out to help with any rescues.

Authorities say people should avoid the area. The LADWP estimates service could be reinstated as soon as noon.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 5:56 AM

