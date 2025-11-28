Carlsson scores late in regulation, Ducks rally for 5-4 shootout win over Kings

Leo Carlsson had a goal and two assists, helping the Anaheim Ducks rally for a 5-4 shootout win over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday.

Chris Kreider, Olen Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov also scored for the Ducks, and Mason McTavish had two assists. Ville Husso made 23 saves in his first start of the season.

Alex Turcotte and Joel Edmundson scored for Los Angeles in the third period, but the Kings dropped the first of four Freeway Face-off games this season between the Southern California rivals. Alex Laferriere and Kevin Fiala also scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves.

Mintyukov cut it to 4-3 with 9:18 remaining when he awkwardly pulled the puck out of his skates and got enough on a wrist shot. Carlsson tied it with 1:32 to go on a one-timer from Jackson LaCombe with Husso pulled for an extra attacker.

Troy Terry and McTavish made their attempts in the shootout, and Husso saved tries by Fiala and Adrian Kempe.

Edmundson put Los Angeles up 4-2 at 6:53 of the third period, benefitting from a screen and quick flash of a stick as the puck arrived on net by Corey Perry, who played his first 14 seasons for the Ducks and became public enemy No. 1 to many Kings fans for his play in the contentious series.

The Ducks announced before the game that goalie Lukas Dostal will miss two to three weeks with an upper-body injury.

The Kings did not have forward Warren Foegele after he couldn't finish practice Thursday because of an upper-body injury. Foegele is day to day.

Up next

Kings: Host Vancouver on Saturday.

Ducks: Visit Chicago on Sunday.