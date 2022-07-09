Carlos Santana postpones six more shows

Legendary Mexican guitarist Carlos Santana has postponed six more shows of his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour "out of an abundance of caution," his management announced on the artist's website on Friday.

Santana, who is 74-years-old, collapsed during a show at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, on Tuesday due to heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Santana is currently on tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. The tour's affected stops include Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Rogers, Arkansas, Dallas and Woodlands, Texas.

However, Santana's management said that all shows scheduled after July 23 are on schedule.

Santana needs some time to recover and take care of his health, his manager Michael Vrionis said.

"Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest," Vrionis said. "Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon."