Car-to-car shooting shuts down 10 Freeway lanes in East L.A. area

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Eastbound 10 Freeway traffic was shut down during a California Highway Patrol investigation after a driver was shot in a car-to-car shooting early Monday morning.

east-la-10-fwy-shooting.png
A Sigalert was issued in the East Los Angeles area after a driver was reportedly shot on eastbound 10 Freeway lanes at Campus Road early Monday morning. KCAL News

A Sigalert was issued in the East Los Angeles area after a driver was reportedly shot on eastbound 10 Freeway lanes near Eastern Avenue and Campus Road at about 4 a.m.

California Highway Patrol officers responded at about 4 a.m. to the scene following reports of a car-to-car shooting.

One victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. The driver of a Honda SUV, a man in his 50s, reportedly called 911 after sustaining gunshot wounds to his head and shoulder and pulling over. He was hospitalized in unknown condition.

No suspect information or motivation was immediately released.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 6:18 AM

