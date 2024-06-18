Car-to-car shooting reported along 105 Freeway near Downey

Shots were fired between vehicles driving along the 105 Freeway near Downey late Monday night, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the westbound side of the freeway near Paramount Boulevard after receiving reports about the shooting around 11 p.m. Upon further investigation, they learned one vehicle was in pursuit of another car when shots were fired, CHP Officer Michael Nasir told City News Service. No one was shot or injured.

An argument between relatives at a home in Downey earlier had led to the shooting, authorities said.

The freeway was shut down for about two hours while law enforcement officials investigated.

No other details have been released.