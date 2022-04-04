Watch CBS News

Car goes down embankment in Chatsworth

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 1 PM Edition) 02:09

A car tumbled down an embankment in Chatsworth early Monday morning.

The car was discovered in the Chatsworth Reservoir by a nearby resident who heard the car's alarm at around 1:40 a.m.

Los Angeles police responded and found a 2019 Ford Mustang down an embankment. The car was empty.

Police scoured the area with choppers, but no driver or passengers were found.

The car had not been reported stolen, police said. It was registered out of the city of Carson.

Car goes down embankment in Chatsworth
April 4, 2022.  (CBSLA)

First published on April 4, 2022 / 5:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.