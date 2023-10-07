Car flies off bridge in Angeles National Forest

Car flies off bridge in Angeles National Forest

Los Angeles County fire crews are on the scene of a traffic collision on Angeles Forest Highway at the Big Tujunga Narrows Bridge in the Angeles National Forest.

The call came in around 5:25 p.m. Friday.

A vehicle crashed over the side of the bridge, and crews are working to reach the vehicle and assess the person inside. A rescue helicopter has landed on the bridge.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)