Car flies off bridge in Angeles National Forest
Los Angeles County fire crews are on the scene of a traffic collision on Angeles Forest Highway at the Big Tujunga Narrows Bridge in the Angeles National Forest.
The call came in around 5:25 p.m. Friday.
A vehicle crashed over the side of the bridge, and crews are working to reach the vehicle and assess the person inside. A rescue helicopter has landed on the bridge.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.