Watch CBS News
Local News

Car flies off bridge in Angeles National Forest

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Car flies off bridge in Angeles National Forest
Car flies off bridge in Angeles National Forest 01:06

Los Angeles County fire crews are on the scene of a traffic collision on Angeles Forest Highway at the Big Tujunga Narrows Bridge in the Angeles National Forest. 

The call came in around 5:25 p.m. Friday. 

A vehicle crashed over the side of the bridge, and crews are working to reach the vehicle and assess the person inside. A rescue helicopter has landed on the bridge.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on October 6, 2023 / 5:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.