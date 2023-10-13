Car flies off 15 Freeway, slams into Temecula home

A car flew off of the 15 Freeway and slammed into a home in Temecula early Thursday morning.

According to Riverside County Fire Department, the incident happened at around 2:50 a.m. when a car drove off the side of southbound lanes of I-15 and rammed into a home in the 41800 block of 5th Street.

After the crash, the home became "fully involved with fire" but firefighters were able to gain the upper hand after a lengthy battle.

None of the occupants of the home were injured and the American Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents. They say that a family cat was lost in the fire and that a nearly $1 million collection worth of baseball memorabilia was destroyed.

It was unclear if any arrests were made.