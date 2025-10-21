Watch CBS News
Car fire forces closures on northbound 101 Freeway lanes in Encino

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

A crash and car fire on the northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in Encino on Tuesday morning snarled traffic, forcing several lane closures, according to Caltrans.

The crash was reported at about 5:46 a.m. at Burbank Boulevard, according to a Sigalert.

By 6:30 a.m., traffic was backed up to Hayvenhurst Avenue. Only the two rightmost lanes were opened by 6:45 a.m.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash and subsequent fire, or if any injuries were reported. The crash involved three vehicles.

Aerial footage showed a massive backup as crews worked to clean up wreckage.

No additional details were immediately made available.

