Car fire forces closures on northbound 101 Freeway lanes in Encino

A crash and car fire on the northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in Encino on Tuesday morning snarled traffic, forcing several lane closures, according to Caltrans.

The crash was reported at about 5:46 a.m. at Burbank Boulevard, according to a Sigalert.

By 6:30 a.m., traffic was backed up to Hayvenhurst Avenue. Only the two rightmost lanes were opened by 6:45 a.m.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash and subsequent fire, or if any injuries were reported. The crash involved three vehicles.

Aerial footage showed a massive backup as crews worked to clean up wreckage.

No additional details were immediately made available.