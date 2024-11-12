Car crashes on top of a Chino house, leaving home red-tagged

A Chino couple was shocked to find a car had crashed on top of their home just after midnight on Tuesday, leaving their house with extensive damage.

Around 12:23 a.m., Chino Valley Fire got a call of a car on a house. From video taken at the house in the 6000 block of Medford Court, the black sedan could be seen resting on a patio overhang, crashed through a window, leaving a gaping hole on the side of the house. Inside the home, shattered glass, and remnants of the wall covered what looked like a living room area. The home has been red-tagged.

The couple inside the home were not hurt. "And so I go downstairs and I'm in just shorts, and there is glass all over, and all of the sudden Annie yells, 'there's a car in the window!' It was just like surreal," homeowner Steve Kobzeff said.

Chino Valley Fire said the four passengers inside the car did survive. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

It appears that the car may have been speeding southbound on San Antonio Avenue, where the street ends, and is met by a retaining wall, which may have launched the car.

A speeding car crashed on top of a Chino house. The couple inside the home were not injured, but the four passengers inside the car were seriously hurt, according to Chino Valley Fire. KCAL News