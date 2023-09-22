Car crashes into pair of pedestrians in Sylmar, killing both

One person was killed and another hospitalized in critical condition after a car crashed into them in Sylmar late Thursday evening.

The car crashed into the two pedestrians near Astoria Street and Foothill Boulevard, where one was pushing the other across the street in a wheelchair at around 7:55 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department.

The man pushing the wheelchair was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Authorities identified the man as 38-year-old Paul Sanchez, 38. The woman has not yet been identified.

Police say that the incident is not a hit-and-run and no arrests have been made.