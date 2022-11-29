Car crashes into elementary school library in Anaheim

A car crashed into a building at Clara Barton Elementary School in Anaheim Monday night, Anaheim Police said.

A small vehicle reportedly went through a fence and across a parking lot, striking lunch tables , before striking the cafeteria area and coming to rest in the library, police said.

The crash happened at about 7:49 p.m. Monday.

The school, located at 1926 W. Clearbrook Lane, will be in session Tuesday, though the library will remain closed indefinitely.

Safety inspectors were evaluating the integrity of the structure, authorities said.

Anaheim Police said drugs and/or alcohol did not appear to be a factor, but "speed did play a factor in the collision."

No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash was under investigation.