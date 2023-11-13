Car crashes into building in Leimert Park

A car crashed into a building in Leimert Park, sparking a fire with flames erupting from the site of the collision.

It happened around 10 a.m. Monday. The vehicle crashed through a fence and into a home at 9th Avenue and Obama Avenue in Leimert Park.

The Los Angeles Police Department was on the scene with the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters quickly put the flames out.

There is no word on any injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)