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Car crashes into Buena Park apartment building, women in critical condition

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

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A car crashed into a Buena Park apartment building on Wednesday afternoon, leaving one woman in critical condition.

Orange County Fire Authority crews responded to the building at 8th Street and Rostrata Avenue and extricated a woman trapped under the vehicle inside the structure.

The vehicle's two occupants were not injured, according to OCFA.

Aerial footage showed a silver sedan with extensive front-end damage, pulled out of a first-floor apartment that had been destroyed.

This is a developing story.

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Buena Park car into apartment building CBS LA

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