Car crashes into Buena Park apartment building, women in critical condition
A car crashed into a Buena Park apartment building on Wednesday afternoon, leaving one woman in critical condition.
Orange County Fire Authority crews responded to the building at 8th Street and Rostrata Avenue and extricated a woman trapped under the vehicle inside the structure.
The vehicle's two occupants were not injured, according to OCFA.
Aerial footage showed a silver sedan with extensive front-end damage, pulled out of a first-floor apartment that had been destroyed.
This is a developing story.