Car crashes into Buena Park apartment building, women in critical condition

A car crashed into a Buena Park apartment building on Wednesday afternoon, leaving one woman in critical condition.

Orange County Fire Authority crews responded to the building at 8th Street and Rostrata Avenue and extricated a woman trapped under the vehicle inside the structure.

The vehicle's two occupants were not injured, according to OCFA.

Aerial footage showed a silver sedan with extensive front-end damage, pulled out of a first-floor apartment that had been destroyed.

This is a developing story.