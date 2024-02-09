Car crashes into beauty supply shop in Valley Glen
A car crashed into a small business Friday in Valley Glen.
It happened around 4 p.m. in a crowded shopping center near Sherman Way and Coldwater Canyon Avenue. The Los Angeles Police Department was on the scene of the crash at the Beautyholic Beauty Supply store.
There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
