Watch CBS News
Local News

Car crashes into beauty supply shop in Valley Glen

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Car crashes into beauty supply shop in Valley Glen
Car crashes into beauty supply shop in Valley Glen 00:52

A car crashed into a small business Friday in Valley Glen. 

It happened around 4 p.m. in a crowded shopping center near Sherman Way and Coldwater Canyon Avenue. The Los Angeles Police Department was on the scene of the crash at the Beautyholic Beauty Supply store. 

There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 4:28 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.