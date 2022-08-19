Car bursts into flames after slamming into barrier wall on 101 Freeway in Westlake

A car slammed into a barrier wall on the side of the 101 Freeway, leaving one person dead in Westlake early Friday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, the car crashed into the barrier and then a tree on the side of the northbound lanes a little before 2:30 a.m. The collision caused the car to burst into flames, spreading to the tree.

The person's body was pulled from the vehicle moments before the fire started. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result, CHP issued a Sigalert for the roadway south of Rampart Boulevard for the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 lanes until at least 5:45 a.m.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.