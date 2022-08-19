Watch CBS News
Local News

Car bursts into flames after slamming into barrier wall on 101 Freeway in Westlake

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A car slammed into a barrier wall on the side of the 101 Freeway, leaving one person dead in Westlake early Friday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, the car crashed into the barrier and then a tree on the side of the northbound lanes a little before 2:30 a.m. The collision caused the car to burst into flames, spreading to the tree. 

The person's body was pulled from the vehicle moments before the fire started. They were pronounced dead at the scene. 

As a result, CHP issued a Sigalert for the roadway south of Rampart Boulevard for the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 lanes until at least 5:45 a.m. 

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 5:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.