Canter's Deli on Fairfax celebrates anniversary with 95 cent pastrami sandwich plate

A 95-year-old iconic Los Angeles restaurant and deli is celebrating today, offering 95-cent pastrami sandwiches.

Canter's Deli on Fairfax wants customers to enjoy their nearly century-old business landmark, and is offering the sandwich special on Monday, Aug. 3, from 6 p.m. to midnight.

"We know we have a good product and that's why it worked all these years, "Mark Canter said.

"My grandfather put in 50 years, my dad put in 65 years, I'm now at about 44 years, the rest of my family work there too."

CBS LA

When asked why customers have been flocking to Canter's for nearly a century, Canter said it's more than just the quality of the ingredients.

"I think the atmosphere, nothing at Canter's has changed since the 50s really," Canter said.

The deli started out in Boyle Heights in 1931, and moved to Fairfax in 1948, then took over the Esquire Theater site in 1953.

"When people walk in, they are instantly in a time warp. They can see where Marilyn Monroe and all the 60s crowd, the whole rock-n-roll scene, and nothing's changed, and the food has been the same," Canter said.

Food quality is a top priority; they make their own pickles and cookies, and Canter said they are known for their matzo ball soup and famous black and white cookies.

The anniversary special of a hot pastrami sandwich with coleslaw, a pickle, and a chocolate chip rugula is for dine-in customers only during Monday's one-night promotion.