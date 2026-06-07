2 children, 1 adult dead after Canoga Park murder-suicide, Los Angeles police say

One man and two children were killed in what Los Angeles police are investigating as a murder-suicide in Canoga Park on Sunday night.

It happened at around 7:15 p.m. at an apartment building in the 8000 block of Owensmouth Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department officials told CBS LA.

Upon arrival, police and Los Angeles firefighters found three victims who appeared to have died in a shooting. Two of the victims were children, while the third was an unidentified adult male.

No other injuries were reported in the incident as LAPD detectives began their investigation. They did not note the relationship between the three people.

LAPD officers had some residents of surrounding apartment units leave while their preliminary investigation got underway.

Witnesses told CBS LA there was a commotion inside the neighboring unit before hearing gunfire. They also said that the father of the two children was the alleged gunman, but police have not yet confirmed that information.

LA Mayor Karen Bass' office said that a crisis team was en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.