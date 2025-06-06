Candlelight vigil takes place Friday for slain Baldwin Park Police Officer Samuel Riveros

A candlelight vigil will take place Friday night outside the Baldwin Park Police Department to honor Officer Samuel Riveros, who was shot and killed last Saturday while responding to a call.

Police are asking community members to "please come and stand with us in remembrance, love, and solidarity as we reflect on his life, his service, and the impact he had on all of us."

Riveros, a nine-year department veteran was shot killed when he responded around 7:15 p.m. Saturday to reports of a man armed with a rifle on the 4200 block of Filhurst Avenue.

Two officers had already arrived at the scene, where they found 43-year-old Darius Wong lying on the sidewalk, unresponsive. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the two officers arrived in separate cars and were "immediately fired upon by this suspect, who had a rifle."

The 22-year-old suspect, Eduardo Roberto Medina-Berumen, allegedly shot Riveros as he arrived at the scene.

Officer Samuel Riveros. Baldwin Park Police Department

Wong, a father of two from Hacienda Heights, was in the area for a family party and was moving his car to park it when he was shot and killed, allegedly by Medina-Berumen.

Luna said gunfire was exchanged between police and Medina-Berumen, who was armed with an AR-15-style weapon. One other police officer was injured in the exchange of gunfire, and the suspect was treated at a hospital for his gunshot wounds. He was set to appear in court on Friday, but that was postponed.

At an earlier news conference, Baldwin Park Police Chief Robert Lopez called Riveros an "amazing guy."

"He answered a call of duty of shots fired to protect our residents in Baldwin Park," Lopez said. "He and his other officer responded and as is customary with any police officer, or any sheriff's deputy, they always respond and go into the fire."

Riveros began as a public safety trainee in April 2016 and was sworn in as an officer six months later. He was selected for the department's SWAT team in 2019, where he served for five years. In 2024 he was appointed as a field training officer.

Riveros graduated from UC Irvine and was known for his tactical skills and professionalism, according to the BPPD. He was also an avid Dodgers fan and snowboarder.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell offered his condolences to the family of the officer in a statement.

"This heartbreaking loss is a solemn reminder of the risks officers take every day when protecting their community," he said. "Our hearts are with Baldwin Park PD as they mourn a beloved colleague and prayers for his wounded colleague. We stand with you during this time of profound grief."