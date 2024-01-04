Cancer patient waits for life-saving bone marrow transplant as politicians cut through red tape

The situation is dire for Arthur Yu. His cousin could save his life. The only problem is that they're not sure he can get a visa in time.

"I was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, AML, in March of last year," Yu said. "I've done four rounds of chemotherapy hoping it would be a cure."

However, that cure would be illusive. Now, Yu is trying to spend precious moments with his 14-month-old son Abel as he continues to fight in this life-and-death battle with cancer.

"My only hope would be a bone marrow donor," Yu said. "We found a match via a distant relative in the Philippines."

Yu knows he could not win this fight on his own. That's why he was ecstatic when he learned that his cousin Noel Talania might be able to help him. However, when Talania applied for a visa to visit the United States and deliver the life-saving marrow he was turned away after he did not have the proper documentation.

Arthur Yu sits in a hospital bed as he undergoes a procedure. KCAL News

Now, as the process is getting sorted out, receiving a visa is up in the air.

"It could be in limbo that lasts a year ... which is time I don't have," Yu said.

He posted a plea on Facebook, hoping to get the attention of California Senator Alex Padilla. It worked.

Padilla's office said they are moving forward with what's called a congressional inquiry to get the visa cleared. It's unclear how long the process will take.

"If my cousin's appeal gets denied a second time my only option would be a humanitarian parole, which is basically an open-ended response," Yu said.

While Yu is brave enough to win this battle, he just needs the bureaucratic hurdles cleared. The sooner that happens, he can focus on the things that matter the most — his family, especially his son.

"I'm trying to do this quickly," Yu said. "I don't want him to remember this. I just want to be there for him as a regular, ordinary dad. "