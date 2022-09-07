Canadian man charged with trafficking nearly $10 million worth of meth, cocaine via long-haul big rigs

A Canadian man faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine via long-haul big rig trucks.

Sam Nang Bou, 40, of Edmonton, Canada was arrested last week by the FBI and charged with personally delivering large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine to semi-truck drivers in Southern California.

"Bou has distributed drugs with a value of at least $9.8 million in Los Angeles, and likely several times that amount if exported and resold in Canada," a statement from the Department of Justice said.

(credit: Department of Justice)

According to the criminal complaint filed Friday in federal court, Bou orchestrated a series of deliveries to semi-truck drivers, including the shipment of 105 kilos of cocaine that was delivered to Hesperia on June 28 that was later seized by law enforcement in Arizona. An affidavit in support of the complaint alleges Bou would leave one of two "stash houses" in Alhambra to drive to various locations throughout Southern California to deliver boxes and duffel bags full of drugs. The boxes and duffel bags were then loaded into the passenger compartments of the semi-trucks, according to the affidavit.

Bou allegedly made a total of eight deliveries of drugs to semi-truck drivers, including a shipment of 500 pounds of meth that was seized on Aug. 23. Following his arrest, several search warrants recovered 48 kilos of suspected cocaine inside two "sophisticated" hidden compartments in a minivan that federal agents say Bou recently locked up in a storage facility in Pasadena.

A total of 1,008 pounds of methamphetamine and 333 kilos of cocaine were seized in the past year in connection with the case, according to the Department of Justice.

Bou, who is being held without bail, is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 22.