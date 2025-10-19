Patrol car struck by shrapnel from artillery round fired over I-5 from Camp Pendleton, CHP says

California Highway Patrol officials say that a patrol vehicle was struck by shrapnel from an artillery round that was fired during Saturday's live-fire event at Camp Pendleton to celebrate the U.S. Marine Corps' 250th anniversary.

The metal shrapnel came from an "explosive ordnance fired over the Interstate 5 freeway" that had "detonated overhead prematurely," CHP said in a news release. The falling piece of shrapnel damaged the patrol vehicle just after 1:45 p.m., CHP said.

"The incident happened in an area where CHP officers were supporting a traffic break along I-5 near Camp Pendleton during an exceptional U.S. Marine Corps live-fire training demonstration over the freeway, and where the CHP had elected to stop traffic during the live-fire exercise," said CHP's release.

No injuries were reported, and CHP officers informed USMC personnel at the scene, who canceled any additional firing of live ordnance over the freeway. The surrounding area was also swept by law enforcement.

"This was an unusual and concerning situation," said a statement from CHP Border Division Chief Tony Coronado. "It is highly uncommon for any live-fire or explosive training activity to occur over an active freeway. As a Marine myself, I have tremendous respect for our military partners, but my foremost responsibility is ensuring the safety of the people of California and the officers who protect them."

CHP officers filed an internal report on the incident, recommending an additional after-action review to strengthen further protocols and communication between federal, state and local government for any future demonstrations or training near public roadways.

A spokesperson for the Marine Corps told CBS News that the incident was under investigation.

"We are aware of the report of a possible airborne detonation of a 155mm artillery round outside the designated impact area during the U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton, CA, Oct. 18," said a statement from USMC, in part. "The demonstration went through a rigorous safety evaluation, and deliberate layers of redundancy, to ensure the safety of fellow citizens. Following established safety protocols, firing was suspended. No injuries occurred and the demonstration concluded as scheduled. An investigation has been initiated. We are committed to determining the incident's root cause and applying findings to future missions."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the incident on social media.

"Donald Trump and JD Vance put lives at risk to put on a show," he wrote on X. "If you want to honor our troops, open the government and pay them."

The event caused some controversy in Southern California as the heavily traveled stretch of freeway was closed between Harbor Drive and Basilone Road from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The decision was not announced until Saturday morning, despite speculation earlier in the week that drew criticism from Newsom.

The celebration brought 15,000 military personnel and veterans together, including Vice President JD Vance, a USMC veteran, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at the sprawling military base that spans from southern San Diego County to Orange County.