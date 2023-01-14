Camarillo man charged with the murder of a missing man whose remains were found in the SM mountains

Rotherie Durell Foster, of Camarillo, has been charged with the murder of Jose Velasquez, a 35-year-old Camarillo resident who was reported missing in July 2022.

According to Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Velasquez disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Investigators conducted a number of searches in remote areas as well as the community surrounding his residence.

After months of searching, Velasquez's remains were located by hikers in the Santa Monica Mountains on Oct. 3, 2022. After his remains were examined by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, Velasquez's cause of death was determined to be a homicide.

As the investigation continued, detectives identified Foster, 37, as the person responsible the disappearance and murder of Velasquez. They were able to uncover evidence linking Foster to the homicide and arrested him Jan 13.

He has been charged with murder and remains in custody on $2 million bail.

District Attorney Erik Nasarenko along with Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff announced the murder charges Wednesday, Jan. 18.