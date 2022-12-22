Camarillo man arrested for multiple felonies including possession of illegal firearms

Authorities on Wednesday announced that they had arrested a Camarillo man who was found to be in possession of several illegal firearms, as well as what appeared to be materials to manufacture ghost guns.

Robert John Wilson, 39, was arrested on Dec. 14 after Ventura County Sheriff's Department deputies pulled him over for an unknown reason near Pleasant Valley Road and the 101 Freeway. During their conversation, Wilson informed the deputies that there was a concealed firearm inside of his vehicle.

He was arrested for several felonies, which included being under the influence in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and possession of a large capacity magazine. He was also arrested for a misdemeanor violation of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

During the traffic stop, Camarillo Police Department officers with their Special Enforcement Detail were also called to the scene for a follow-up investigation. They learned that Wilson had just left a hotel room, which they searched under compliance with "conditions of the CDCR parole terms." They found a "'P-90 Ghost Gun' and a drum-style magazine containing approximately 50 nine-millimeter bullets," according to police. The gun was found to have a threaded barrel, making it capable of "accepting a flash suppressor or silencer," which categorizes it as an illegal assault weapon.

Wilson was found to be in violation of several more felonies, including possession of an assault weapon, unlawful transfer of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.

After discovering the second firearm, investigators obtained a search warrant for Wilson's home, located in the 1600 block of Regent Street in Camarillo. They discovered:

stockpiles of pistol and rifle ammunition,

copious high-capacity magazines,

numerous firearm parts,

a 37-millimeter projectile launcher,

a different P-80 Ghost Gun,

an indicia of illegal rifle and pistol manufacturing.

Again, Wilson was found to be in violation of a litany of other felonies that included transportation, importation or manufacturing of assault weapons, unlawful transfer of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.

He was booked and held on $60,000 bail.