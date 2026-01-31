High speed chase ends near LAX Airport with Camarillo homicide suspect found dead

A homicide suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in Camarillo died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the 405 Freeway near Los Angeles International Airport following a high-speed chase on Saturday, police said.

Officers with the Camarillo Police Department were called for reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Walker Avenue at around 11:45 a.m., according to a news release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite attempted life-saving measures, the man was declared dead at the scene, deputies said. He has not yet been publicly identified.

The scene of a deadly shooting in Camarillo on Jan. 31, 2026. CBS LA

SkyCal flew over the spot of the incident, where there was still a large law enforcement presence hours after the shooting was reported. Multiple evidence markers were seen on the street and driveway outside of a home surrounded by crime scene tape.

"Sheriff's patrol personnel located the suspect vehicle and attempted an enforcement stop," the release said. "The suspect failed to yield and a pursuit occurred, traveling southbound on 101 Freeway."

Deputies contacted California Highway Patrol officers to assist with the chase, but as they were doing so, they lost sight of the suspect's vehicle, which they said was driving over 100 miles per hour.

Los Angeles Police Department officers later located the suspect as they were driving southbound on the 405 Freeway, VCSO deputies said.

"The suspect eventually yielded and sometime after stopping, took his own life while inside the vehicle," according to the release.

The spot on the 405 Freeway, near the Imperial Highway offramp, where police said that a shooting suspect died by self-inflicted gunshot wound on Jan. 31, 2026. CBS LA

SkyCal also flew over the second shooting scene, which happened on the Imperial Highway offramp, which was closed as the investigation took place. A white tent covered a dark-colored mini-SUV while LAPD officers surveyed the area.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect.

The Imperial Highway offramp was closed for nearly two hours due to a CHP-issued SigAlert. The closure has since been lifted.

As they continue to investigate the incident, detectives ask anyone with further information to contact them at (805) 654-9511.