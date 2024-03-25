Caltrans to repair bridge on SR-91 to I-710 freeway in Long Beach

Caltrans announced a months-long project to repair the bridge connecting SR-91 to the I-710 Freeway in Long Beach.

The transportation agency announced the plan on Monday. Crews will repair portions of the bridge deck on the westbound SR-91 to the southbound I-710 and the connectors between the two freeways.

Construction is expected to begin on Thursday, March 28, but is subject to weather. Caltrans did not immediately release a schedule for closures but advised motorists to expect delays and to use alternate routes during construction hours.

Residents and businesses should expect increased noise, vibrations and dust because of the construction. Caltrans said the project will cost $5.7 million and is funded by the Myers and Sons Construction, LLC.

Work should be done by fall 2024.

Drivers can see any traffic updates on the Caltrans website or on KCAL News' NEXT Traffic page.