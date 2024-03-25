Watch CBS News
Local News

Caltrans to repair bridge on SR-91 to I-710 freeway in Long Beach

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Caltrans announced a months-long project to repair the bridge connecting SR-91 to the I-710 Freeway in Long Beach. 

The transportation agency announced the plan on Monday. Crews will repair portions of the bridge deck on the westbound SR-91 to the southbound I-710 and the connectors between the two freeways. 

Construction is expected to begin on Thursday, March 28, but is subject to weather. Caltrans did not immediately release a schedule for closures but advised motorists to expect delays and to use alternate routes during construction hours. 

Residents and businesses should expect increased noise, vibrations and dust because of the construction. Caltrans said the project will cost $5.7 million and is funded by the Myers and Sons Construction, LLC. 

Work should be done by fall 2024.

Drivers can see any traffic updates on the Caltrans website or on KCAL News' NEXT Traffic page. 

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on March 25, 2024 / 5:55 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.