Caltrans announces overnight full freeway closures of SR-71 in Pomona

Full overnight freeway closures could impact drivers in the Pomona area, Caltrans announced Tuesday.

North closures of State Route 71 between State Route 60 and Mission Boulevard on Tuesday, December 26 through Friday, December 29 for construction work.

There will also be closures Thursday, Dec. 28 7 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 29 at 6 a.m. for:

Northbound SR-71 on-ramp from Garey Avenue.

Northbound SR-71 on-ramp from Rio Rancho Road.

Northbound SR-71 on-ramp from Riverside Drive.

Residents and businesses located near the freeway are advised to anticipate noise and vibrations associated with construction activities.

Motorists should expect delays and are strongly advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes. Additionally, motorists can check traffic conditions before they leave by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap (quickmap.dot.ca.gov).

OHL USA, Inc., of Irvine, Calif. is the contractor on this $174.55 million Expressway to Freeway Conversion Project. The work is funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 and Measure M funds by Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro).

Caltrans reminds motorists to "Be Work Zone Alert" and "Slow for the Cone Zone."

Detours are as follows:

Southbound exit at Mission Blvd off-ramp; east on Mission Blvd; south on Reservoir St to the on-ramp to eastbound Route 60.

Northbound exit at Riverside Dr/Peyton Dr off-ramp; north on Garey Ave; west on Mission Blvd to the on-ramp to northbound Route 71.