Caltrans announces 101 Freeway closure in Encino over the weekend

Caltrans announced the 101 Freeway will be closed in both directions starting at 10 p.m. Saturday and ending at 10 a.m. Sunday to accommodate the demolition of a pedestrian bridge in Encino.

The closure will stretch from White Oak Avenue to Balboa Boulevard.

The following ramps will also be closed overnight:

-- White Oak Avenue on-ramp to southbound 101;

-- Balboa Boulevard on-ramp to northbound 101;

-- Reseda Boulevard on-ramp to southbound 101;

-- On-ramp from Haskell Avenue to northbound 101;

-- Connector from southbound 405 Freeway to northbound 101; and

-- Connector from northbound 405 Freeway to northbound 101.

In addition to Saturday's full closure, up to three lanes of the freeway in each direction may close as soon as 10 p.m. Friday, and end at 10 a.m. Saturday. Two lanes in each direction will remain open during this time.

Caltrans workers are permanently removing the pedestrian bridge over the freeway at Encino Avenue to eliminate its nonstandard vertical clearance.