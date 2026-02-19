Caltech scientist shot to death in front of Los Angeles County home

A 29-year-old man was charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed a Caltech scientist in front of a Los Angeles County home earlier this week.

The LA County Sheriff's Department said Freddy Snyder, 29, allegedly killed 67-year-old Carl Grillmair in the High Desert city of Llano on Monday morning. Deputies responded to the 30700 block of 165th Street East and found Grillmair on the porch with a fatal gunshot wound. LA County Fire Department paramedics tried to save Grillmair's life but ultimately pronounced him dead shortly after.

Deputies said Snyder ran away from the home and allegedly carjacked another person nearby.

The LA County District Attorney's Office charged Snyder with murder, carjacking and burglary. His bail is set at $2 million.

A colleague confirmed that Grillmair worked at the California Institute of Technology. According to his profile on Caltech's website, Grillmair's research focused on dark matter, galactic structure, stellar populations and exoplanets.