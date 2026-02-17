67-year-old man fatally shot on front porch of LA County home, deputies say

Los Angeles County homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in an unincorporated part of the Antelope Valley after a 67-year-old man was found dead on his porch over the weekend.

Deputies were called to the 30700 block of 165th Street East in Llano at around 6:10 a.m. on Sunday, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Upon arrival, they found the victim, since identified as Carl Grillmair, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by LA County Fire Department paramedics, the LASD release said.

"While investigating the shooting call, Palmdale Sheriff's Station deputies also responded to a carjacking call in the same area," the release said. "The suspect who committed the carjacking was arrested for that charge and is currently a person of interest only in the murder investigation."

No arrests have been reported.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.