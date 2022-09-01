Watch CBS News
Overnight temperatures to make heat wave more miserable

By Nicole Comstock, CBSLA Staff

Warm overnight temperatures add to already miserable heat wave
Warm overnight temperatures add to already miserable heat wave 04:07

Overnight temperatures are going to make it harder for residents to cool down after baking in triple-digit weather.

"You need that relief for sure and there definitely is more of a risk when you don't have that cooling off period," said medical director Dr. Steve Ernst.

Ernst said his emergency room at San Antonio Hospital has seen a recent uptick in heat-related illnesses as the heat wave drives temperatures across Southern California above 100 degrees.

"Could be an athlete at a football game, could be a construction worker involved in something," he said. "And they're not really paying attention to their body. Next thing you know they're on the ground. They've passed out confused or feeling very weak or tired.

Night and overnight temperatures throughout the next seven days will average at about 70 to 80 degrees, providing little relief for those spending most of their day outside in the heat.

According to UCLA researchers, these very hot nights are caused by heat waves similar to this and worsened by climate change. 

"Our job does not stop when it gets hot," said San Bernardino County Fire Department engineer paramedic Jimmy Schiller. 

The heat wave will be top of mind for first responders this week too. 

"We're getting ready to deploy a pre-positioned strike team in response to the heat wave," said Schiller. 

He also offered advice to those stuck working in the heat. 

"If you're doing something strenuous in this heat and your friend is no longer sweating or says they're cold, that's a big indication that they're about to have a heat-related event."

