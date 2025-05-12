Watch CBS News
Local News

California State Park Rangers shoot man at Lake Perris State Recreation Center

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

California State Park Rangers shot a man who was allegedly armed with a gun at the Lake Perris State Recreation Area over the weekend. 

They responded to a parking lot near the lake at around 7 p.m. after hearing shots fired, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. 

"Upon arriving in the area, officers contacted a subject who attempted to produce a firearm concealed on his person, resulting in an officer-involved shooting," deputies said. 

The man was struck by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital by park rangers, where he was treated for what they called non-life-threatening injuries. 

They have not identified the suspect. 

The sheriff's department's Force Investigation Detail has assumed the investigation. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact investigators at (951) 955-2777.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.