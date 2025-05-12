California State Park Rangers shoot man at Lake Perris State Recreation Center

California State Park Rangers shot a man who was allegedly armed with a gun at the Lake Perris State Recreation Area over the weekend.

They responded to a parking lot near the lake at around 7 p.m. after hearing shots fired, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

"Upon arriving in the area, officers contacted a subject who attempted to produce a firearm concealed on his person, resulting in an officer-involved shooting," deputies said.

The man was struck by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital by park rangers, where he was treated for what they called non-life-threatening injuries.

They have not identified the suspect.

The sheriff's department's Force Investigation Detail has assumed the investigation.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact investigators at (951) 955-2777.