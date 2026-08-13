California State Bar seizes immigration law practice of Tustin man who allegedly operated without a license

The State Bar of California is warning of unauthorized practice of law after a two-year investigation into a Tustin immigration attorney found he allegedly is not licensed to practice law in the United States.

A State Bar investigation of the law practice of John Minnella of Tustin began in 2024 after a former client filed a complaint, alleging he paid $4,500 for a work permit through an asylum application, which he never received.

The Spanish-speaking client said in 2011, he signed a retainer agreement written in English that he did not understand. After paying for services, he waited for years for an asylum application that was never filed, according to the State Bar.

He did not get his money back, and Minnella is alleged to have asked him for payment for other services. After consulting another attorney, the client said he was told Minnella had never been licensed to practice law.

The State Bar says its investigation found that Minnella, doing business as J.L. Minnella and Associates, and Minnella Romano and Associates, is not and has never been a licensed attorney in California or anywhere in the U.S.

Minnella also is not registered or bonded as an immigration consultant with the California Secretary of State, despite offering services of immigration, asylum, citizenship, and deportation defense for more than 40 years, according to the State Bar.

"The unauthorized practice of law puts vulnerable clients—including immigrants navigating high-stakes, life-altering legal proceedings—at serious risk," State Bar Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona said.

According to the State Bar, Minnella told investigators he is a licensed attorney in Nicaragua and a graduate of a California law school, he believed, making him exempt from state registration requirements. --"An exemption the State Bar's filing states he was unable to substantiate."

The public can verify attorney licensing by using the Check Attorney Profile on the State Bar website.

The State Bar also provides consumer information about avoiding legal fraud, including the unauthorized practice of law, and tips about avoiding immigration legal services fraud.

Clients of John Minnella may retrieve files by calling the State Bar at (213) 765-1593.

Practicing without a law license is a misdemeanor in California, and the State Bar can refer evidence of criminal conduct to law enforcement for possible prosecution.

CBS LA reached out to the Orange County District Attorney's office for comment but has not heard back yet.

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