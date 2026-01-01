What to know as hundreds of new California laws take effect in 2026

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed hundreds of laws into effect in the months leading up to 2026, many of which aim to tackle a slew of issues, including immigration, artificial intelligence, consumerism and disaster recovery.

While a wide array of bills were signed, Newsom also vetoed some noteworthy measures like Assembly Bill 1309, which aimed to give Cal Fire firefighters a pay raise, and Senate Bill 682, which sought to ban PFAs, or "forever chemicals," from cookware and children's toys.

Many of the new laws go into effect in January, while others aren't slated to be enacted until July, including the "No Secret Police Act," which bars most local, state and federal law enforcement officers from wearing face coverings while on duty.

Here's what you should know about California's most notable new laws and how they will affect you heading into the new year.

Traffic laws

Electric bikes must have a red reflector or a flashing red light with a built-in reflector on the rear at all times when the bikes are in use, not just at night, per Assembly Bill 544.

Assembly Bill 289 allows the Department of Transportation to establish a work zone speed safety pilot program that will use fixed or mobile radar or laser systems to detect speed violations. A picture of the license plate will be taken, and a citation will be issued to the vehicle's registered owner.

The Slow Down or Move Over law is expanding to include any highway maintenance vehicle or stopped vehicle using its hazard lights or warning devices, such as cones or flares. Drivers must move into a new lane that's not next to the stopped vehicle or slow down to a safe speed if unable to change lanes.

Low-cost insulin

Senate Bill 40 will cap insulin co-pays at $35 for a 30-day supply. CalRX, the state's program to develop and sell its own prescription medications, can begin selling the low-cost insulin.

In an October announcement, Newsom said five 3-mL CalRX pens will be available for $55.

Student protections

Senate Bill 19 sought to increase protections for California students by making threats against daycares, universities, schools, workplaces, medical facilities and places of worship a crime. The law amends existing legislation that criminalizes credible threats by clarifying that all threats are now criminal, even if a specific person isn't identified.

Regulating artificial intelligence

Senate Bill 53 implements a number of transparency, reporting and safety requirements for large artificial intelligence models.

Newsom also signed a package of legislation that seeks to protect children while online. Among the new laws are those that call for protocols for AI chatbots that identify suicidal tendencies in users and require companies to clarify that AI companions are not health care professionals. Assembly Bill 56 requires social media platforms to post warning labels to inform young users about the downsides of those sites when used extensively.

Wildfire recovery

In early October, Newsom signed a package of bills he said would support ongoing rebuilding and recovery efforts in Los Angeles, following two devastating and deadly fires in January. The legislation seeks to protect homeowners and renters following a natural disaster while also calling for property tax relief for survivors, improving insurance efficiency for property and small business owners and reducing the risk of a catastrophic wildfire.

Included in the bipartisan package of more than 20 bills were measures to improve resources for California's response and recovery efforts in the future. Those bills include Senate Bill 495, which requires insurers to offer 60% of the personal property policy coverage limit, up to $350,000, in the event of a covered total home loss.

Protecting tenants

Gov. Newsom signed a 19-bill package aimed at protecting consumers and reducing the overall cost of living. Among those bills are some specifically targeting tenants in California, like Assembly Bill 628, which requires landlords to provide a working stove and refrigerator to a rental property for it to be deemed habitable. Assembly Bill 246 prevents a tenant's eviction if they are unable to pay rent because of delayed or terminated Social Security payments.

Other bills seek to streamline interactions between landlords and tenants, including Assembly Bill 391, which allows mobile home parks to deliver notices electronically with the resident's consent, and AB 414, which allows landlords to return security deposits electronically if the tenant consents.

Plastic bags banned from grocery stores

Two identical bills, Senate Bill 1053 and Assembly Bill 2236, prohibit the use of all plastic grocery bags. Paper bags will still be available when consumers make their purchase.

Minimum wage increases

California's minimum wage is increasing by $.40 to $16.90 per hour.

Regulations on food delivery services

Assembly Bill 578 aims to protect consumers who use food delivery services. It requires platforms to provide a detailed, itemized cost breakdown for every component of a transaction, including fees and tips.

The bill also requires full refunds on incorrect or undelivered orders, plus ensures consumers have an option to speak to an actual customer service representative when requested, rather than artificial intelligence or chatbots.

Adding folic acid to tortillas

Assembly 1053 will require major tortilla manufacturers to add folic acid to corn tortillas and corn masa products to decrease birth defects in children born to Hispanic women. Research shows that the acid promotes new cell growth and can reduce birth defects by up to 70%. Mom-and-pop shops will be exempt from the change.

Easy privacy and data control for social media users

Newsom signed Assembly Bill 656, which calls on social media companies to make the process for users to delete or cancel their accounts straightforward and simple. Cancelations will also delete a user's personal data from the site's database.

Protecting pets and regulating animal mills

Gov. Newsom signed four bills that aim to crack down on puppy mills and protect common household pets, such as cats and dogs. Assembly Bills 506 and 519, as well as Senate Bill 312, implement a series of new regulations on pet sellers and prohibit third-party pet brokers. Assembly Bill 867 effectively bans declawing cats unless medically necessary.

Allowing rideshare workers to unionize

Assembly Bill 1340 allows rideshare drivers to form a union and negotiate a contract with major employers such as Lyft and Uber, while retaining their status as independent contractors.

Trust representation changes

Newsom signed Assembly Bill 565, which makes significant changes to existing laws on trust beneficiary representation in California. The bill calls for the establishment of clear rules for "virtual representation," which allows competent adults to act on behalf of minors or incapacitated beneficiaries.