California Lottery set to announce winner of record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot

Months after a record-setting ticket worth an astounding $2.04 billion dollars was sold in November, the California Lottery is set to announce the identity of the winner.

At a press conference planned for Tuesday, held at the California State Lottery Headquarters in Sacramento, officials will announce the name of the sole winner of the jackpot.

"One winning ticket sold in Altadena in November successfully matched all six numbers," said a statement from CA Lottery. "The winner — whose name is subject to public record per California law — will not be present for the announcement and has respectfully declined the opportunity to do media interview or appear publicly."

The ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, which also ended up earning the shop's owner, Joseph Chahayed, $1 million from CA Lottery since he owns the shop.

While it still remains unclear exactly who the lucky winner is, the statement indicates that the winner is in fact a lone person and not a group of people pooling money together for entries into the lottery.

At the time that the winning ticket was sold, Powerball had gone dozens of drawings — 41 to be exact — without a winner, causing the jackpot to soar to the record-setting $2.04 billion.

#BIGANNOUNCEMENT from #CALottery coming tomorrow! We will show #CaliforniaEducation a whole lot of LOVE on #ValentinesDay when we unveil the sole winner of the record-breaking $2.04 billon #Powerball #jackpot from November. More tomorrow. #CaliforniaLottery — CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) February 13, 2023