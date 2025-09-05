California lottery releases Chargers, Rams and 49ers themed scratchers for start of NFL season

The California Lottery has announced an NFL-themed partnership to celebrate the new season, releasing a series of scratchers featuring the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

Each Game Day Scratchers ticket is worth $10, but gives players a chance to win up to $1 million. Non-winning tickets can be entered into a bonus draw, which includes prizes like game tickets and autographed merchandise from the three featured teams. All second-chance tickets will be entered into a special drawing where winners will be gifted two tickets to Super Bowl LX, which is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium.

"By releasing these limited-edition Scratchers games, we're celebrating our local teams while inviting football fans to help support the California Lottery's mission and their communities by generating funding for public education," said a statement from Sharon Allen, the lottery's deputy director of sales and marketing.

The NFL-themed scratchers released by the California Lottery for the 2026 season. California Lottery

California Lottery officials will also hold a number of different pre-game pop-up events at games for all three teams throughout the 2026 season, at both SoFi Stadium and Levi's Stadium. Fans will be able to purchase lottery tickets and spin a wheel for prizes.

Executives for all three teams shared statements to note their excitement for the new season and partnership with the California Lottery.

"Our collaboration with the California Lottery is a fresh way to play for something big," said Jennifer Prince, the chief commercial officer of the Rams. "With proceeds benefiting California public education, it's a win-win for our fans and Californians."

"This campaign will not only provide the Bolt Fam with a fun way to play but will also impact the greater California community by supporting the California education system through donated proceeds allowing all of us to truly believe — and make a difference — in something bigger," said Corey Norkin, the Chargers' chief partnerships officer.

"The 49ers Faithful are ready and excited to play the first-ever 49ers branded California Lottery Scratchers," said Kevin Hilton, the vice president of corporate partnerships for the 49ers. "Partnering with the California Lottery will add to the fan experience at Levi's Stadium, giving fans another chance to win on gamedays."

Odds to win the $1 million prize are one in 1,220,950.