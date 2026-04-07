Alleged DUI driver leads pursuit through four Southern California counties before arrest

An hours-long pursuit finally came to an end after the alleged DUI suspect led California Highway Patrol officers through Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties on Tuesday night.

The chase began at around 8:40 p.m. on the westbound 91 Freeway in Anaheim, but continued north into Los Angeles County, then headed back south towards the Inland Empire, CHP officers said. After briefly driving through Riverside County on the 15 Freeway heading east, the driver then merged onto the 60 Freeway heading towards San Bernardino County.

Minutes later, the driver then headed back into Riverside County, where they exited the freeway in Jurupa Valley. They then got back onto the freeway, headed through San Bernardino County and wound back up in LA County in the East San Gabriel Valley. In what wound up being a lengthy cycle, the suspect then drove back into Orange County on the 57 Freeway.

Eventually, just before 10:30 p.m., the suspect merged onto the 22 Freeway before exiting and came to a stop at a gas station in Garden Grove, where they were taken into custody without incident. They have not yet been identified.

As many as six CHP patrol cars were seen chasing the car at one point.

Officers said that the chase began in Orange County after the silver pickup truck was seen swerving, which led them to upgrade the suspect's want to possible DUI.

The chase continued along the 91, 605, 405, 71, 15 and 60 Freeways.