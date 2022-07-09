Watch CBS News
Local News

California Highway Patrol investigates Garden Grove freeway death

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death at a freeway off-ramp Saturday in Garden Grove, authorities said.

The death was reported at about 10:30 a.m. at the Goldenwest Street off-ramp to the eastbound 22 Freeway, the CHP said.

A representative from the Los Angeles County coroner's office was called to the location at 10:47 a.m.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 9, 2022 / 11:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.