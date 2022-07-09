California Highway Patrol investigates Garden Grove freeway death

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death at a freeway off-ramp Saturday in Garden Grove, authorities said.

The death was reported at about 10:30 a.m. at the Goldenwest Street off-ramp to the eastbound 22 Freeway, the CHP said.

A representative from the Los Angeles County coroner's office was called to the location at 10:47 a.m.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)