California Highway Patrol in pursuit of speeding motorcycle in LA County

The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a motorcycle speeding through Los Angeles County.

The chase, which reached upwards of 100 mph, started in Covina after police noticed the bike did not have license plates. It eventually reached Los Angeles as the suspect continued dashing through the northbound 101 Freeway. Two people were riding on the motorcycle while officers followed them through Hollywood.

The suspects switched directions on the 101 Freeway and sped toward downtown Los Angeles. The suspects continued through downtown until reaching South Pasadena through the 110 Freeway.

