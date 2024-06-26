California Gov. Newsom headed to Atlanta for Biden-Trump debate

Gov. Newsom to be in spin room for Biden-Trump debate in Atlanta Gov. Newsom to be in spin room for Biden-Trump debate in Atlanta 02:49

SACRAMENTO — California Governor Gavin Newsom is getting back in the national spotlight.

During a week of intense negotiations over California's proposed retail crime laws, the governor is heading to Atlanta for Thursday's presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Within the first 60 seconds of his online, pre-recorded, State of the State speech Tuesday, Gov. Newsom spoke about the upcoming election.

"This year, we face another extraordinary moment in history in California, for the country and the world," Newsom said. "We are presented with a choice between a society that embraces our values and a world darkened by division."

Republican legislative leaders were quick to pounce.

"We hear Gavin Newsom complaining about Republican states. We want to know about California," Republican Minority Leader Assemblymember James Gallagher said.

Now, with this first presidential debate, Newsom is bound for Atlanta to defend Biden as a surrogate in the spin room.

It comes during a week of high-stakes California state policy negotiations over retail theft legislation and eleventh-hour maneuvering to get governor-backed legislation passed or on a statewide ballot.

Leaked emails CBS13 first reported earlier in June show the governor's involvement.

UCLA political science professor Zev Yaroslavsky has been following the Governor's national ambitions. He said that Newsom's decision to leave California this week for the debate was likely not difficult for him.

"What are the optics of it?" Zaroslavsky said. "The people who like them will think it's OK. The people who don't like them will think it's a terrible thing."

Yaroslavsky said technology allows the governor to multitask.

"You're never out of touch wherever you are, even in Antarctica," Yaroslavsky said.

Newsom was also in the spin room at the Ronald Reagan Library after the Republican presidential debate last fall.