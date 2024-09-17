California bill aims to grant undocumented workers access to unemployment benefits

A bill granting undocumented workers unemployment benefits awaits its fate as it sits on Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk after passing through California's legislature.

State Senator Maria Durazo said migrants are major contributors to the state economy.

"They are a big part of this economy," she said. "The majority of workers who pick our fruits and vegetables —the food that we put on the table — are undocumented. A significant number in the construction industry are undocumented. Landscaping industry, service industry [and] hospitality industry."

Supporters of the bill say many undocumented workers report their earnings to state and federal tax agencies. However, critics claim many others do not. Some Republican lawmakers, including Assemblyman Bill Essalyi, oppose the bill.

"Just to be clear, this will allow people in the country here illegally to access our unemployment insurance funds," Essayli said. "It's also illegal for people here unlawfully to work. So, how are they working? It's illegal, but they're doing it anyway. So, we're normalizing it."

According to the Pew Research Center, California has 1.8 million undocumented residents. Senator Durazo said that there could be ripple effects if the state does not support them.

"It's not good for our economy when there's a group or a large group of people who all of sudden, overnight, are unemployed. How do they buy food? How do they pay the rent?"

Essayli believes this bill could result in criminal prosecution for people.

"I think you're going to open up people to criminal prosecution if they are applying for unemployment benefits for working here unlawfully," he said.

Newsom's office said the governor is reviewing the legislation. He has Sept. 30 to sign it into law or veto it.