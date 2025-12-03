California ban on cat declawing to take effect in 2026

California is set to join a growing list of states banning the practice of cat declawing, under a new law taking effect in January.

Assembly Bill 867 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-Fremont) was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this year. The bill passed both houses of the legislature without any opposing votes.

"This important legislation shows our commitment to protecting our cat companions," Lee said in a statement Wednesday. "After years of pushing to make this a reality, I'm proud to see California create a more compassionate society for our feline friends."

Under AB867, cat declawing is only allowed for a medically necessary purpose that benefits the cat's health.

According to the San Francisco SPCA, declawing is the cutting and amputating of the first joint of a cat's paw. The SPCA said declawing does not eliminate aggressive behavior and urges alternatives such as using soft claw caps.

The American Veterinary Medical Association "strongly discourages" the practice and says scratching is a normal behavior.

"The amputation or other surgical alteration of the distal digits is an acutely painful procedure and may result in chronic pain, maladaptive behavior, disability, and significant mutilation," the group said.

Meanwhile a poll by the Animal Legal Defense Fund taken last year found nearly 70% of veterinary professionals oppose the practice.

The statewide ban comes 22 years after the city of West Hollywood past the nation's first ban on declawing. New York became the first state to ban the practice in 2019, followed by Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington, DC. Several nations have banned declawing, including Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.