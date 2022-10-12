California Attorney General will investigate Los Angeles' redistricting process

State Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Wednesday that his office will investigate the city of Los Angeles' redistricting process in light of the racially charged, recorded 2021 conversation that included three City Council members discussing the redrawing of district boundaries.

The investigation Bonta will conduct is the latest fallout from the recording that was leaked over the weekend and led to Councilmember Nury Martinez stepping down as council president and prompted widespread calls for her to resign, along with fellow meeting participants Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo.

Los Angeles, CA - October 04: Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n, left, and Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez confer at city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Irfan Khan

The conversation featured Martinez making an array of racially charged comments aimed at various ethnic groups, as well as the 2-year-old Black adopted son of Councilman Mike Bonin. The remarks were made during a meeting with Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera to discuss the redistricting process.

Herrera has since resigned as the federation president. Martinez has taken a leave of absence from the council, but she and the other two council members have thus far declined to resign their seats.

Bonin said the conversation makes it imperative for a detailed examination of the city's redistricting process.

"The remarks that were made by some of Los Angeles' highest-ranking officials, they were unacceptable, they were offensive and they were deeply painful, deeply hurtful to many communities," Bonta said in a downtown Los Angeles news conference. "There is no place for anti-Black, anti-Semeitic, anti-Indigenous, homophobic or discriminatory rhetoric of any kind in our state, especially when it comes in relation to the duties of a public official.

"And the redistricting process ... is foundational for our Democracy and for the ability of our communities to make their voices heard. And it must be above reproach. Given these unique circumstances, my office is going to investigate. We're going to gather the facts. We're going to work to determine the truth and take action as necessary to ensure the fair application of our laws."

Since the conversation was leaked, multiple groups have called for an overhaul of the city's redistricting process, saying an independent commission should be established to take the job away from incumbent politicians who have the most to gain from the outcome of the process.

"Let me be absolutely clear: The job of a public official is to serve the people. We're elected to represent our constituents to the best of our abilities, doing the most good for the most people," Bonta said. "As Attorney General, I am committed to doing my part to ensure the rights of the people of California are protected."