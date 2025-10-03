California Attorney General Bonta encourages residents to vote early ahead of special election

California Attorney General Rob Bonta urges residents to vote early ahead of the Nov. 4 special election.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Bonta reminded voters of a recent change in the U.S. Postal Service's policy that will affect mail-in ballots in certain communities in the state.

Bonta said if you drop off your ballot on Election Day at a post office or mail collection box and you live more than 50 miles from one of California's six regional processing facilities, the ballot will not be postmarked until the next day.

He emphasized the importance of mailing in ballots a few days ahead of the election to ensure it is counted and

"If you choose to drop off your ballot at a post office on Election Day, ask at the counter for a postmark to ensure you get credit for mailing your ballot on time," Bonta said.

He also reminded voters of the different ways they may cast their ballot, like dropping it off at a voting center or in a secure drop box.

Important dates to remember:

Oct. 6 – Vote-by-mail ballots mailed to all active registered voters

Oct. 7 – Ballot drop-off boxes open and remain available until Election Day

Oct. 20 – Last day for eligible Californians to register to vote

Oct. 25 – Vote centers in 29 counties will open for early in-person voting

Nov. 1 - Get your ballot in the mail at least a few days before Election Day

Nov. 4 - Election Day

Use this link to access the full list of California's ballot drop-off boxes and voting centers.

As one of California's top elected officials, Bonta said it is his duty to enforce election laws and to ensure fair and safe elections. He accused President Trump of trying to impose voter restrictions across the nation, including trying to require "documentary proof of citizenship to register" to vote.

"Let me be clear, you do not need to provide documentary proof of citizenship when you register to vote here in California," Bonta said. "We value, we respect and we uphold the right to vote."

He continued by alleging that Mr. Trump has promoted falsehoods about election results and has targeted election officials.

"Our own president, the person who is charged with leading and protecting our democracy spews falsehoods about election results, tries to conjure doubt and fear about the safety and security of our elections and targets election officials who are just doing their jobs, tries to undermine the legitimacy of results he doesn't like and doesn't agree with and aims to disenfranchise swaths of voters," Bonta said.

In response to Bonta's remarks, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told CBS Los Angeles, "Trump Derangement Syndrome is a helluva disease."

Bonta said the most powerful response someone can have is their vote.