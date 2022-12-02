California allocates 2023 water resources for cities, farmers

State water managers have announced next year's allocation for California cities and farmers.

Officials say areas will get 5 percent of the water requested to start off 2023.

The state typically gets half its rain and snowfall from January through March. So the numbers could change.

The Sierra Nevada is currently seeing much-needed snow. That's good news since water is filtered from there throughout the state. But overall, 2023 is expected to be another dry year.

For more information: DWR Announces Initial State Water Project Allocation of 5 percent, Outlines Actions for a Possible Fourth Dry Year - Calif. Dept. of Water Resources