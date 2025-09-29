Watch CBS News
Local News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs first-in-nation AI transparency law

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

California Gov. Newsom signs nation's first AI transparency law
California Gov. Newsom signs nation's first AI transparency law 03:09

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a new bill into law in California that aims to regulate the artificial intelligence industry.

Named SB 53, the law targets larger AI models and implements a number of transparency, reporting and safety obligations that developers will need to follow.

Legislators crafted the bill using recommendations from a recent report on AI guardrails.

Newsom hailed the law as a first of its kind in the U.S.

"California has proven that we can establish regulations to protect our communities while also ensuring that the growing AI industry continues to thrive," Newsom said in a statement after signing the bill Monday.

Industry groups have voiced their concern over the guardrails as proposed, calling the law flawed.

"For true AI safety, California should pursue standards based on empirical risk and measurable harm. Solutions should empower transparency and accountability without penalizing innovators," wrote the Chamber of Progress tech industry trade group in a July critique of the bill.

The law was authored by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco).

Newsom has until Oct. 12 to sign or veto bills passed by the California legislature during their most recent session. Some new laws already signed by Newsom this session include a series of bills aimed at expanding access to reproductive health care in the state.  

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue