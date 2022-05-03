Calif. Democratic leaders vow to protect abortion rights in wake of leaked SCOTUS draft

Los Angeles and California Democratic officials are vowing to protect abortion rights in response to a leaked document from the U.S. Supreme Court which indicates it may be set to overturn the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Politico reported Monday that the leaked document shows the nation's highest court plans to vote to strike down Roe v. Wade and 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling.

The draft ruling written by Justice Samuel Alito opines, in part, "`Roe' was egregiously wrong from the start."'

"We hold that 'Roe' and 'Casey' must be overruled," the document states, according to Politico. "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."

Politico noted that the document is only a draft and could be changed dramatically, or even fundamentally changed, before it is published and finalized this summer.

But news of the ruling sparked a flurry of concern from some Democratic California elected leaders.

"Our daughters, sisters, mothers and grandmothers will not be silenced," California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted Monday. "The world is about to hear their fury. California will not sit back. We are going to fight like hell."

Striking down Roe v. Wade would allow individual states to set limits on abortion. Later Monday night, Newsom, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D- Lakewood) and Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego), released a statement that they would propose "an amendment to enshrine the right to choose in our state constitution so that there is no doubt as to the right to abortion in this state."

"We know we can't trust the Supreme Court to protect reproductive rights, so California will build a firewall around this right in our state constitution," the statement said. "Women will remain protected here."

The proposed amendment is unlikely to have much of a practical effect because of existing state laws.

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, who is running for mayor of Los Angeles, said "if this draft is in fact the position of the Supreme Court, this is a heartbreaking day for our nation."

The other front-runner in the mayor's race, billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso, tweeted, "I profoundly disagree with the draft decision that was made public tonight. If it becomes final, the justices in the majority will have taken away the rights of millions of people in this country and put lives in jeopardy.

L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez wrote on Twitter, "5 justices, the majority of whom were nominated by presidents who LOST the popular vote, are dictating to 166.7 million women across the country that they don't get a say in what happens to their body. This is enraging. We must fight back. We WILL fight back. Elections matter."

County Supervisor Janice Hahn wrote, "Expected but no less devastating. This is a direct attack on poor women in red states who, in a few short months, will either be forced to spend thousands of dollars they do not have to travel to a blue state, or be forced to carry a pregnancy to term that they do not want."

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, added, "Not a single justice knows what it's like to be one of the 10+ million single parents in America. I do, and I support a woman's right to choose."

On its social media channels, Planned Parenthood posted, "Let's be clear: This is a draft opinion. It's outrageous, it's unprecedented but it is not final. Abortion is your right -- and it is STILL LEGAL."

Meanwhile, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Tuesday will consider throwing its support behind a proposed pilot project, state Senate Bill 1245, aimed at making L.A. County a safe haven for women seeking abortions and reproductive care.

State Senate Bill 1245 would establish a "reproductive health-care pilot project in the county to support innovated approaches and patient-centered collaborations to safeguard patient access to abortions, regardless of residency," according to the motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and Sheila Kuehl.

That vote was scheduled prior to Monday's leak.

The Supreme Court decision stems from the Mississippi case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. In violation of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, Mississippi passed a law in 2018 prohibiting abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.

Mississippi's abortion law followed a strategy by anti-abortion groups to ban abortion after they claim fetuses experience pain, according to The Washington Post. However, most research says that fetuses do not experience pain until 29 or 30 weeks into the pregnancy, the newspaper reported.